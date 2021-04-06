Piers Morgan accuses Harry and Meghan of 'lying on a global scale' in new attack

Piers Morgan once again took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming he has 'universal support of British public' over his comments the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Interview.

The former GMB presenter, during his first TV interview since leaving Good Morning Britain over the row, accused the couple of "lying on a global scale".

Morgan stood by his claims that the Duchess lied about being denied help for suicidal thoughts and a member of the royal household making racist remarks about the colour of her son's skin.



He told Tucker Carlson's Fox News programme: "The British people have seen through this: "Old, young, black, white, it didn't matter. They've been coming up to me in their droves all day every day."

Morgan quit the ITV breakfast show after storming off set following a row with GMB weather presenter Alex Beresford.

