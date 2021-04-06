When Queen Elizabeth broke royal tradition for Meghan Markle's acting career

Queen Elizabeth told Meghan Markle she could continue acting even after becoming a full-time royal

Queen Elizabeth went out of her way to make adjustments for Meghan Markle and her acting career, which in turn the Duchess, threw down the drain.



According to latest reports, the 94-year-old monarch told Meghan she could continue acting even after becoming a royal, but Meghan did not give it 'enough thought.'

Biographer Andrew Morton said on Royally Obsessed podcast, "The royal family gave them the opportunity to go wherever they pleased."



"They were given a degree of latitude. They were told 'here are your first class tickets, pick which country you want to go to, we're going to make you youth ambassadors for the Commonwealth'.

"And also, they did say to Meghan if you don't want to embrace royal duties full time please be our guest and continue your acting career. Those opportunities were open to her," Morton added.

The expert added that neither Harry nor Meghan explore the options available to them, "I think neither of them gave it the thought they should have done."