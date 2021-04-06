Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan shares incredible pictures of ‘first ever’ winter skiing in Deosai

The premier shared the pictures on Twitter, saying that Deosai plains first-ever winter ski traverse. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/PMImranKhan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday shared breathtaking pictures of the first ever winter skiing in snow-covered Deosai.

The premier shared the pictures on Twitter, saying that this is Deosai plains' first ever winter ski traverse.

Read more: Deosai National Park, a place of serenity to destress at from daily life

"Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility," PM Imran said in a tweet.

Deosai plateaus are considered the second-highest plateaus in the world.

It is situated at an average elevation of 4,114 metres (13,497 ft) above sea level in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Deosai plateau hosts the only stable population in the region and is important for its continued survival.

Read more: Tourism can be biggest source of employment in Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

PM Khan displays a keen focus on reviving the tourism industry of Pakistan as he repeatedly called attention to the untapped potential of the industry.

Earlier, while speaking to journalists in Jhelum after the inauguration of a tourism project, the premier said that tourism can be the biggest source of employment in Pakistan [if proper work is done to develop the sector].

