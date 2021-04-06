Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Kardashian team scrambles to take down unedited Khloe Kardashian snap

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

The Kardashian team is scrambling to take a certain photo of Khloe Kardashian off the internet.

Quite contrary to her heavy airbrushing and photoshopped snaps, the picture in question shows how she actually looks like without the heavy editing.

The candid snap featured the Good American founder in a leopard print bikini which was quick to circulate on the internet.

However, it seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was not happy at all as many copies of the photo were forced to be removed over legal threats. 

The Kardashian camp said that while the photo was “beautiful” it was not authorized to be published.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement.

“Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

