Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Reuters

In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day

By
Reuters

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Deaths rose by 630 to 166,177 in India as of today. Photo: REUTERS
  • India reported a record 115,736 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday.
  • The tally of total cases in India stands at 12.80 million.
  • India has administered 80.9 million vaccine doses.

BENGALURU: As the third wave of coronavirus grips the country, India reported a record 115,736 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking the total to 12.80 million, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths rose by 630 to 166,177.

The next four weeks in India's fight against COVID-19 will be "very, very critical," said senior government health official Vinod Kumar Paul, warning that the respiratory disease was now spreading much faster than in 2020.

Read more: New Delhi imposes night curfew ahead of 'critical' four weeks in coronavirus fight

"The pandemic has worsened in the country...There is a serious rise in cases," Paul told reporters.

India, the world's second-most populous country with 1.35 billion people, has administered 80.9 million vaccine doses, the most after the United States and China, but it lags far behind in immunisations per capita.

Healthcare and similar frontline workers, as well as people over 60, have been the main recipients of vaccinations so far. Inoculations of people above 45 began only on April 1.

More From World:

Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic

Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic
1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study

1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study
World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal

World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal
Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout

Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout
Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019
Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19

Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19
White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan

White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan
University of Oxford pauses AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children, teenagers

University of Oxford pauses AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children, teenagers
Coronavirus: US to vaccinate everyone aged 16 and older starting April 19

Coronavirus: US to vaccinate everyone aged 16 and older starting April 19
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit
New Delhi imposes night curfew ahead of 'critical' four weeks in coronavirus fight

New Delhi imposes night curfew ahead of 'critical' four weeks in coronavirus fight
Worldwide coronavirus death toll jumps past 3 million

Worldwide coronavirus death toll jumps past 3 million

Latest

view all