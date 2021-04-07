Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Reuters

Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic

By
Reuters

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Germany will become the latest country to evacuate its citizens from China’s coronavirus-struck Wuhan region.  — Photo: Reuters/File
  • Germany faces its first deficit since 2013 after the public sector deficit reached 189.2 billion euros in 2020.
  • It is the highest budget shortfall since the German reunification three decades ago.
  • The pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 77,000 lives in Germany, has devastated Europe’s largest economy.

Germany faces its first deficit since 2013 after the public sector deficit reached 189.2 billion euros ($225 billion) in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the highest budget shortfall since the German reunification three decades ago, the Statistics Office said.

The pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 77,000 lives in Germany, has devastated Europe’s largest economy, even though it has proven more resilient than many expected, partly because of continuing strong export demand from China.

Public spending rose 12.1% to 1.7 trillion euros in 2020 as the government pulled out all the stops to offset the impact of months of lockdown, while tax take fell 3.5% to 1.5 trillion euros, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

The spending spree is set to continue, with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz last month promising to do whatever was needed to enable Germany to spend its way out of a coronavirus-induced economic slump.

Germany is struggling to control a third wave of the pandemic and is set to keep many businesses, like bars and cinemas, closed until at least later this month.

Read more: Thousands protest in Germany over coronavirus restrictions

However, the number of people on shortened working hours declined last month, driven by the industrial sector, which is benefiting from robust exports, the Ifo institute said on Wednesday.

Companies can shorten workers’ hours under a government scheme designed to avoid mass layoffs during the downturn by offering companies subsidies to keep workers on the payroll.

In March, 2.7 million employees were on shortened hours, down from 2.9 million, Ifo estimated.

The number of people on the scheme peaked at about 6 million a year ago but had been rising steadily since Germany entered its second lockdown late last year.

More From Business:

1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study

1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study
Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout

Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout
Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019
Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19

Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19
White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan

White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan
PSX seeks change in law to indemnify staff against legal repercussions

PSX seeks change in law to indemnify staff against legal repercussions
University of Oxford pauses AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children, teenagers

University of Oxford pauses AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children, teenagers
Pakistan's economy will grow faster than 2021 forecast, says Hammad Azhar

Pakistan's economy will grow faster than 2021 forecast, says Hammad Azhar
Coronavirus: US to vaccinate everyone aged 16 and older starting April 19

Coronavirus: US to vaccinate everyone aged 16 and older starting April 19
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit
New Delhi imposes night curfew ahead of 'critical' four weeks in coronavirus fight

New Delhi imposes night curfew ahead of 'critical' four weeks in coronavirus fight
Worldwide coronavirus death toll jumps past 3 million

Worldwide coronavirus death toll jumps past 3 million

Latest

view all