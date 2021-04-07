Punjab issues list of PTI members in contact with Jahangir Tareen: sources

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar was set to hand over list to PM Imran Khan.

PM to make the final decision on the fate of the PTI members.

Earlier, Tareen had said his loyalty to PM Imran Khan was being tested.

The Punjab government has reportedly issued a list of PTI members who were in contact with the party's former secretary-general Jahangir Khan Tareen.



Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar was set to hand over the list to Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he had a Council of Common Interest meeting with him.

The prime minister will make the final decision on the fate of the PTI members, the sources said.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA Raja Riaz, who came to the banking court with Tareen, said the former secretary-general had played an "important role" in getting Prime Minister Imran Khan the vote of confidence.



Raja Riaz said Tareen had "formed the Punjab government and [due to his absence] PTI was suffering".

Earlier in the day, Tareen had said that his loyalty to PM Imran Khan was being tested, but he is not parting ways with the PTI.



Tareen was speaking to the media after he arrived at the banking court to attend his bail hearing.

"Not one, not two, but three FIRs have been registered against me," he said. "Out of the 80 sugar mill owners, all they could see was Jahangir Tareen," he said, questioning why he was being subjected to "revenge".

The PTI leader said his "loyalty is being tested". He added that an inquiry against him, relating to the sugar crisis, has been going on for the last 12 months.

Tareen said he is "asking for justice from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf", adding that he is a friend, but is being "pushed towards enmity".