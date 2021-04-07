Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines fail to sell after price cut

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

English ceramics manufacturer Royal Doulton is failing to sell figurines of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding as they are selling it at a reduced price.

To mark the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials, the company made 1000 bone china figurines for the 2018 event which were sold for £199 but are now being offloaded for £146.25.

The website describes it as: "The limited-edition royal wedding figure of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle commemorates this historic marriage in May 2018.

"Modelled by renowned figure sculptor, Neil Welch, the piece celebrates a captivating moment as the happy couple leave Windsor Chapel holding hands.

"Prince Harry’s striking Blues and Royals dress uniform reveals intricate raised details, highlighting the buckles and sash of his tunic, with embossed patterns, medals and insignia.

"Meghan’s iconic gown, the folds of her train and stunning embroidered veil, with raised details, cascade around the base of the figures. Her diamond ring, bracelet and beautiful Queen Mary tiara are delicately hand-painted using platinum, with her bouquet featuring exquisite, hand-made white roses." 



More From Entertainment:

After attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan takes aim at Khloe Kardashian

After attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan takes aim at Khloe Kardashian
Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt

Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt
Megan Fox goes for walk in LA

Megan Fox goes for walk in LA
BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building

BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building
Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers
BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’
Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage

Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams touch on their 18-year-marriage
Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo

Prince William ends friendship with pro Prince Harry, Meghan Markle journo
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees

iHeartRadio Music Awards: Full list of 2021 nominees
Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19

Dirilis:Ertugrul: Actress who played Ural Bey's wife loses friend to COVID-19
Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Piers Morgan ‘threatens’ Meghan Markle’s royal family accusations: ‘Why stay?'

Latest

view all