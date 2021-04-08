US plans to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price steps from the podium after speaking at the State Department in Washington, US, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS





The United States has announced its plans to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the 2015 pact, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA.

I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. He was referring to the pact formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and world powers held what they described as “constructive” talks yesterday and agreed to form working groups to discuss the sanctions to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.



Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to steadily overstep the accord’s limits on its nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic bomb - an ambition Tehran denies.