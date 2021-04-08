Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Reuters

US plans to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal

By
Reuters

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price steps from the podium after speaking at the State Department in Washington, US, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

  • The United States has announced its plans to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal.
  • The US State Department provides no further details on the matter.
  • Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to steadily overstep the accord’s limits.

The United States has announced its plans to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the 2015 pact, the US State Department said on Wednesday.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. 

I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters. He was referring to the pact formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Read more: World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal

Iran and world powers held what they described as “constructive” talks yesterday and agreed to form working groups to discuss the sanctions to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to steadily overstep the accord’s limits on its nuclear program designed to make it harder to develop an atomic bomb - an ambition Tehran denies.

More From World:

Possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine, rare blood clots found, says EU regulator

Possible link between AstraZeneca vaccine, rare blood clots found, says EU regulator
Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic

Germany suffers highest deficit in 30 years due to pandemic
In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day

In an alarming sign, India reports record 115,736 new coronavirus cases in single day
1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study

1 in 3 who overcome coronavirus suffer from neurological, psychiatric problems: study
World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal

World powers, Iran hold 'constructive' talks on reviving nuclear deal
Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout

Australian PM blames EU for slow vaccine rollout
Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019
Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19

Biden says all adults in US eligible for coronavirus vaccine by April 19
White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan

White House says Biden needs more time, advice on Afghanistan
University of Oxford pauses AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children, teenagers

University of Oxford pauses AstraZeneca vaccine trial in children, teenagers
Coronavirus: US to vaccinate everyone aged 16 and older starting April 19

Coronavirus: US to vaccinate everyone aged 16 and older starting April 19
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in Islamabad on a two-day visit

Latest

view all