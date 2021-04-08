Kardashian-Jenner clan send Khloe Kardashian love amid leaked picture controversy

It is no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family have stuck with each other through thick and thin.

This time, the famous family lent their voice to support Khloe Kardashian, who was recently under fire after an "unauthorized" photo of hers leaked on the internet.

The photo raised eyebrows as, quite contrary to her heavy airbrushing and photoshopped snaps, the picture in question showed how she actually looks like without the heavy editing.

The candid snap, which was taken by her grandmother, featured the Good American founder in a leopard print bikini with her fit body on display however, the lack of editing was apparent.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was not happy at all as many copies of the photo were forced to be removed over legal threats.

The Kardashian camp said that while the photo was “beautiful” it was not authorized to be published.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement.

Since then, Khloe broke her silence and shared videos of her fit body, silencing critics.

She also revealed how she felt "constant pressure" to look perfect and admitted that she edits her photos.

Following the post, her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner showered love over her.

Even vocal powerhouse Ariana Grande gave the 36-year-old some love.

Take a look:











