BTS Suga’s selflessness for fellow trainee revealed: ‘He even paid my bill’

BTS’s Suga is known for his selfless heart and despite not coming from a wealthy family has been able to leave his mark as one of the most charitable celebrities in the industry.

One of his most generous acts was brought forward by a YouTuber named Brightoon back in 2018. At the time he detailed his heartwarming encounter with the singer and admitted, “My stomach wasn’t feeling well, and my head was throbbing. I was just so sick” and Yoongi took him to the hospital.

An IV later the bill came and Brigtoon admits, “Yoongi [Suga] took care of this very well, so I am still healthy. Thankfully, it didn’t become a big deal.”