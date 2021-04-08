'Prince Harry couldn't live in Prince William, Kate Middleton's shadow'

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton had built a close bond during the Duchess’ years as Prince William’s girlfriend but since Meghan Markle came into the mix it has changed their relationship.

Kate, William and Harry had carried out several engagements and took charge of the Royal Foundation - the charitable body of the three royals - for many years.

One of their notable works was Heads Together, a project which aimed at changing the conversation around mental health.

Through their work they had forged a bond and grew very close.

"William and Harry for many years have had an incredibly close relationship, you know, this unbreakable bond between two brothers who lost their mother," royal author Katie Nicholl said.

However, when the Duke of Sussex met Meghan, Katie said that Harry needed to break away from the shadow of the Cambridges.

"But when Harry met the one, he couldn't live in the shadow of the Cambridges for any longer."

Speaking about the brothers' bond when William got married the author said: "They were incredibly popular."

"They were the sons that we had seen grow up without a mother, who'd walked behind her coffin, that memory was very much etched on the nation's heart and in its memory."