Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie confirms relationship with Elliot Grainge with PDA-filled snap

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Sofia Richie is officially off the market as she confirmed her relationship with music executive Elliot Grainge.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself locking lips with her beau.

"So happy for you sis!," said pal Paris Hilton commented in the post. 

As of late the couple has been spending a lot of time together and she even posted a mirror selfie with him on Instagram.

Elliot is the owner of 10K Projects and worked with Surfaces, Iann Dior, Poor Stacy and Internet Money.

He has been keeping things private and has yet to share a photo on Instagram with his 35,000 followers in which Sofia, who has previously dated Scott Disick, is not among them.


More From Entertainment:

'Prince Harry couldn't live in Prince William, Kate Middleton's shadow'

'Prince Harry couldn't live in Prince William, Kate Middleton's shadow'
Meghan Markle hated being ‘second’ to Kate Middleton: report

Meghan Markle hated being ‘second’ to Kate Middleton: report
Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'

Hailey Bieber addresses viral ‘rude’ TikTok: I'm only human'
Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear

Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's home 9 times amid security fear
BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga reveals the one thing he can’t handle since shoulder surgery
BTS Suga’s selflessness for fellow trainee revealed: ‘He even paid my bill’

BTS Suga’s selflessness for fellow trainee revealed: ‘He even paid my bill’
Ex Cheryl is the best person to raise a child with: Liam Payne

Ex Cheryl is the best person to raise a child with: Liam Payne
BTS unveil sneak peek into ‘The Tonight Show’ performance

BTS unveil sneak peek into ‘The Tonight Show’ performance
Trailer for web series featuring cricketer Fawad Alam is out now

Trailer for web series featuring cricketer Fawad Alam is out now
Ms Marvel to feature Farhan Akhtar?

Ms Marvel to feature Farhan Akhtar?
Camila Mendes touches on her bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch

Camila Mendes touches on her bond with Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch
Watch: Shaquille O’Neal pays off fan's engagement ring

Watch: Shaquille O’Neal pays off fan's engagement ring

Latest

view all