Sofia Richie confirms relationship with Elliot Grainge with PDA-filled snap

Sofia Richie is officially off the market as she confirmed her relationship with music executive Elliot Grainge.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself locking lips with her beau.

"So happy for you sis!," said pal Paris Hilton commented in the post.

As of late the couple has been spending a lot of time together and she even posted a mirror selfie with him on Instagram.

Elliot is the owner of 10K Projects and worked with Surfaces, Iann Dior, Poor Stacy and Internet Money.

He has been keeping things private and has yet to share a photo on Instagram with his 35,000 followers in which Sofia, who has previously dated Scott Disick, is not among them.



