pakistan
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Fawad Chaudhry thinks criminalising criticism an 'absolutely ridiculous idea'

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. — APP/File
  • Fawad Chaudhry, in an apparent reference to a bill proposing stricter punishment for anyone criticising the armed forces, says criminalising criticism an "absolutely ridiculous idea".
  • Tweet comes after journalist questions why we can criticise democracy, parliament, politicians and media but the rest is "national interest".
  • Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari backs Chaudhry's views.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday, in an apparent reference to a new proposed bill that criminalises criticism of Pakistan's armed forces, said that he feels that such a move is an "absolutely ridiculous idea".

Although Chaudhry, in his post on Twitter, does not name the bill, his remarks come a day after the bill was approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior.

Under the proposed amendment, critics of the Pakistan armed forces will face two years in jail as well as fines worth up to Rs500,000.

Submitted by PTI lawmaker Amjad Ali Khan, the bill was approved by a majority. The chairperson of the standing committee, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, broke the 5-5 vote tie by voting in favour of the proposed bill.

Chaudhry's tweet today came in response to a post by senior journalist Mazhar Abbas who wrote that while a citizen in Pakistan is free to criticise democracy, free to criticise Parliament, free to criticise politicians, and free to criticise media, the rest is chalked up to "national interest".

The minister, in response, wrote: "Absolutely ridiculous idea to criminalise criticism, respect is earned, cannot be imposed on people. I strongly feel instead of [such new] laws, Contempt of Court laws should be repealed."

Later, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari backed Fawad Chaudhry's views.

"Totally agree. Cannot state it strongly enough," she wrote.

The bill, titled Criminal Law Amendment Bill 2020, currently states: “Whoever defames another shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.”

According to the proposed amendment, which will fall under Section 500-A of the Pakistan Penal Code: “Whosoever intentionally ridicules, brings into disrepute or defames the Armed Forces of Pakistan or a member thereof, he shall be guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or fine which may extend to five hundred thousand rupees, or with both.”

