PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses an event. File photo

PM Imran Khan to pay a one-day visit to Lahore on Friday.



He is scheduled to perform the groundbreaking of Lahore Development City's (LDA) Naya Pakistan Apartments.



The premier will also address the gathering.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a one-day visit to the provincial capital on Friday.

He is scheduled to perform the groundbreaking of Lahore Development City's (LDA) Naya Pakistan Apartments and will address a gathering there.

The premier will also chair important meetings, including a discussion on the steps taken by the Punjab government to check the prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, speaking about the LDA Naya Pakistan Apartments, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the government is planning to build more than 35,000 apartments in Lahore for the poor.

He lamented that no one in the past had given due attention to the issue. "The government is committed to the welfare of the people and development of the country," he added.