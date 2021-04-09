Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, China vow to safeguard multilateralism

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Both countries expressed their support at the third round of China Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs. Photo: File
  • Pakistan and China have agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the UN in international affairs.
  • Both countries expressed their support at the third round of China Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs.
  • They also decided to support UN peacekeeping operations.

Pakistan and China have agreed to firmly safeguard multilateralism and support the central role of the UN in international affairs, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Both countries expressed their support at the third round of China Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs.

The Pakistani side was led by the Director-General Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Usman Iqbal Jadoon whilst the Chinese side by its Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences Yang Tao.

The two sides concurred to strengthen their cooperation at the UN and other multilateral platforms and to support each other on each side’s core and major interests. 

Read more: China bails out Pakistan to repay $1b Saudi debt

They mutually decided to work toward the political and peaceful resolution of regional and international hotspot issues, and jointly safeguard peace and stability of the world, especially in Asia.

Both countries supported the idea to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism and peacekeeping in the UN framework by addressing the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

They also decided to support UN peacekeeping operations in a bid to make greater contributions to the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.

Agreeing to consolidate strategic coordination in the field of human rights, both countries decided to jointly oppose double standards and the politicisation of human rights issues, and work for the promotion and protection of all human rights in a cooperative manner.

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe

NAB summons Nawaz Sharif's close aide Javed Kiyani for sugar scam probe
Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police

Karachi woman dies by suicide after unidentified men threaten to kill her children: police
Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Change takes time, says PM Imran Khan

Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election

Of community politics, voting and the NA-75 Daska by-election
PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of Lahore's Naya Pakistan Apartments

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary

Alarming increase of coronavirus patients in hospitals, says Punjab health secretary
PIA flight operations to EU suspended indefinitely by bloc's aviation authority

PIA flight operations to EU suspended indefinitely by bloc's aviation authority
Confidence of Pakistani consumers on economy below global average: survey

Confidence of Pakistani consumers on economy below global average: survey
Rana Sanaullah says Jahangir Tareen has power to take govt head on

Rana Sanaullah says Jahangir Tareen has power to take govt head on
PPP, ANP blame Maryam Nawaz's ‘dictatorial attitude’ for PDM disintegration

PPP, ANP blame Maryam Nawaz's ‘dictatorial attitude’ for PDM disintegration
Lethal third wave of coronavirus kills 105 more in Pakistan

Lethal third wave of coronavirus kills 105 more in Pakistan
'We owe it to them': PM Imran Khan urges D-8 countries to join hands in empowering their 550m youth

'We owe it to them': PM Imran Khan urges D-8 countries to join hands in empowering their 550m youth

Latest

view all