Mrs World arrested over Mrs Sri Lanka on-stage assault

Mrs World 2020 winner Caroline Jurie has been arrested for assaulting Mrs Sri Lanka winner Pushpika de Silva.

"We have arrested Jurie and (her associate) Chula Manamendra in connection with a charge of assault and causing damage to Nelum Pokuna (theatre)," senior police official Ajith Rohana said.

The Mrs Sri Lanka winner told reporters that she was ready to drop the charges if Jurie made a public apology, however she had refused.

"I tried to end this out of court, but she has refused. I can forgive, but not forget," she said.

As de Silva was being crowned on air Jurie had stormed over to snatch the head piece aggressively, leaving her with head injuries.

The reigning Mrs World champion accused Jurie of being a divorced woman which was against pageant rules.

"There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place," Jurie told the audience.



While organisers found that she was estranged from her husband they confirmed that she was not divorced.