pakistan
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

NCOC eases vaccination process for people above age 65

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

A view of the newly constructed building for COVID-19 vaccination centre at Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Center in the federal capital on April 8, 2021. — Online/File

  • People over 65 years can get inoculated at any vaccination centre.
  • They have to carry their CNICs to get the vaccine.
  • 5,312 new cases emerged in the country today.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Friday renewed the guidelines for the inoculation of coronavirus vaccine in the country, as it eased the process for people over 65 years of age.

Pakistan has kick-started its vaccination drive, with government and private hospitals working to inoculate the masses.

Following the development, people above the age of 65 can now visit any vaccination centre and get themselves inoculated, provided they carry their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) with them.

As of today (Friday, April 9) Pakistan reported 105 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the national death tally to 15,229 as the third wave of coronavirus becomes more lethal in the country.

According to NCOC's official data, 5,312 new cases emerged in the country with the total tally now recorded at 710,829 as of today.

With a positivity rate of 9.6%, the number of active cases stands at 69,811. In addition, country-wide recoveries have risen to 625,789.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on Friday instead of Sunday.

Pakistan is currently using two vaccines — the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which was shown in clinical trials to be 79% effective, and Russia's Sputnik V.

Another Chinese vaccine, CanSino, is due to arrive in the country after Eid.

Meanwhile, the country will receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in the coming weeks through World Health Organisation's COVAX programme.

