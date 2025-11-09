President, PM renew commitment to Allama Iqbal's principles for brighter future

A combination of images showing President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in their separate messages on the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal being observed on November 9, called for drawing inspiration from the Poet of the East's vision to build a prosperous and united Pakistan.

President Zardari urged the nation to renew its commitment to Allama Iqbal's principles and ideals for a brighter future. “As we pay tribute to his remarkable personality, let us draw strength from his life and ideals as we work together to build a prosperous, peaceful, and united Pakistan,” he said.

He said Iqbal's vision awakened the spirit of independence and self-determination among the Muslims of the subcontinent, adding that his address at the All-India Muslim League session in 1930 laid the foundation for a sovereign nation.

“Iqbal's legacy goes well beyond his literary works such as Asrar-e-Khudi, Rumuz-e-Bekhudi and Bang-e-Dara, which explore matters of identity, spirituality and freedom,” the president said, adding that his ideas continue to shape Pakistan's national identity.

President Zardari prayed that Iqbal's vision may guide the nation in its shared endeavour for progress and continue to inspire generations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his message, said that in light of Iqbal's thought, the government was committed to providing education that not only offered livelihood but also developed intellect and character.

He described Iqbal as “a spiritual and intellectual force who lit a candle of light in the darkness of slavery and gave a message of self-reliance to a nation in despair.”

“Allama Iqbal taught that faith, knowledge, and action are the pillars upon which a living nation builds itself,” the prime minister said, adding that Iqbal's philosophy still provides guidance in national and global affairs.

He said the government had initiated several programmes, including Uraan Pakistan, to provide modern education, skills, and employment opportunities to the youth, who, according to Iqbal, are the architects of the nation and “falcons of the future.”

Highlighting Iqbal's vision of unity, Shehbaz said, “The world today needs Iqbal's message so that there is brotherhood instead of sectarianism, love instead of hatred, and justice instead of might.”

He concluded that Iqbal's thoughts must guide Pakistan's policies and collective life so the country can become “the Pakistan of Iqbal's dreams — where knowledge, action, love, tolerance, peace, and justice prevail.”

Meanwhile, a ceremonial change of guard ceremony was held at the Iqbal mausoleum. The event’s chief guest was Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie, Commander Central Punjab of the Pakistan Navy. He inspected the contingents of Pakistan Rangers Punjab and the Pakistan Navy during the ceremony.

Following the inspection, the Pakistan Navy’s well-trained contingent took over the duties of the ceremonial guards at the mausoleum, while the Pakistan Rangers Punjab contingent retired after completing their duties.

Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and recited Fateha in tribute to Allama Iqbal.