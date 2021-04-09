Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William gives Prince Harry ‘another chance’ to prove loyalty

Friday Apr 09, 2021

Prince William is reportedly looking forward to give Prince Harry “one last chance” to prove his loyalty to the royal family following Prince Philip’s death.

The news was brought forward by Us Weekly’s Christina Garibaldi and she was quoted saying, "William thinks Harry chose fame over family.”

"A source tells us that 'William feels that Harry has got too big for his boots since moving to California and that success and Hollywood has gone to his head.”

"He's already accused him of putting fame over family after the big interview but is willing to give Harry one last chance to prove his loyalty to his family."

