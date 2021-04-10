Meghan Markle won't accompany Prince Harry to UK for Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry has reportedly made up his mind to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in the UK, while his wife Meghan Markle will stay at their Montecito mansion due to her pregnancy.

There are reports that the Duke of Sussex's return to UK is eminent for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral which will be closed off from public attendance due to the ongoing pandemic.

Harry is currently living in California with his wife Meghan and their son Archie. The Sussexes moved to US last year after quitting royal jobs.

Royal experts and fans have started to share their thoughts on the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan's arrival to the UK for attending the service of the late prince.

Harry, according to a media outlet, would face the prospect of at least five days in quarantine if he returns to the UK for funeral unless he gets an exemption – The couple have yet to publicly indicate whether they will attend.

As Meghan is pregnant with second child and is expected to give birth during the summer, some commentators said it was more likely that Harry would make the journey from Santa Barbara alone for the service of Queen Elizabeth's late husband.

Prince Harry's return to the UK would be his first since he and Meghan spoke candidly spoke in an explosive interview with the US TV host about their experience of royal life and said racism was a large part of the reason why they had chosen to leave the UK.