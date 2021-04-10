Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, kick-starts filming of ‘Black Adam’

US actor Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, has officially kick-started the filming of his much-awaited film BLACK ADAM.



He took to Instagram and confirmed the good news.

The Rock wrote “History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM”.

He went on to say “Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher.”

The actor further said “We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world.”

“This one is an honor,” he concluded.