Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, kick-starts filming of ‘Black Adam’

Saturday Apr 10, 2021
US actor Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, has officially kick-started the filming of his much-awaited film BLACK ADAM.
He took to Instagram and confirmed the good news.
The Rock wrote “History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM”.
He went on to say “Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher.”
The actor further said “We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world.”
“This one is an honor,” he concluded.