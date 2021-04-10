Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry burning in 'guilt' for not being able to bid Prince Philip goodbye

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Prince Harry 'really upset' about the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip

Prince Harry harbours a great deal of guilt over not being able to physically bid goodbye to grandfather Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully on Friday morning, the Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. 

Although Harry is trying his best to make it to the funeral, he feels 'guilty' he never was there to say goodbye to Philip. 

A royal insider has revealed the Duke of Sussex 'really upset' about the death of his grandfather.

“Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person,” the source told Us Weekly.

Although Prince Charles, Harry and William were all alerted by Queen Elizabeth before Philip's passingWilliam and Harry were both “devastated” by the news, a second source told the outlet.

Despite Philip’s poor health, “the loss was still a surprise,” the insider added.

“The queen wants Harry to be there,” the second source told Us. “Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honour his grandfather, who he had a close bond with.”

After the news of Philip's demise was announced, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, took to the Archewell website to mourn his loss.

“IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness,” their statement read. “The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”

More From Entertainment:

Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘unacceptable’ support for the ‘diet culture’

Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘unacceptable’ support for the ‘diet culture’
Prince Edward pays heart touching tribute to father Philip's legacy

Prince Edward pays heart touching tribute to father Philip's legacy

Prince Philip's devastating last words for Prince Charles' before passing away

Prince Philip's devastating last words for Prince Charles' before passing away
Prince Philip’s eerie comment on death gets linked to the COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Philip’s eerie comment on death gets linked to the COVID-19 pandemic
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, kick-starts filming of ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, kick-starts filming of ‘Black Adam’
A look at the heroic life of Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice

A look at the heroic life of Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of US rapper DMX

Priyanka Chopra mourns death of US rapper DMX
Sofia Richie puts on a stylish display as she steps out to attend Pilates class

Sofia Richie puts on a stylish display as she steps out to attend Pilates class
Man arrested for breaking into Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s residence

Man arrested for breaking into Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello’s residence

Viola Davis honoured by AAFCA for being ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'

Viola Davis honoured by AAFCA for being ‘one of the greatest actors of all time'
Taylor Swift's latest version of her 2008 album 'Fearless' wows Americans

Taylor Swift's latest version of her 2008 album 'Fearless' wows Americans
Prince Harry, William to come face to face at Philip's funeral following Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry, William to come face to face at Philip's funeral following Oprah tell-all

Latest

view all