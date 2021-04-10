Prince Harry burning in 'guilt' for not being able to bid Prince Philip goodbye

Prince Harry 'really upset' about the death of his grandfather, Prince Philip

Prince Harry harbours a great deal of guilt over not being able to physically bid goodbye to grandfather Prince Philip.



The Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully on Friday morning, the Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

Although Harry is trying his best to make it to the funeral, he feels 'guilty' he never was there to say goodbye to Philip.

A royal insider has revealed the Duke of Sussex 'really upset' about the death of his grandfather.

“Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person,” the source told Us Weekly.

Although Prince Charles, Harry and William were all alerted by Queen Elizabeth before Philip's passing, William and Harry were both “devastated” by the news, a second source told the outlet.

Despite Philip’s poor health, “the loss was still a surprise,” the insider added.

“The queen wants Harry to be there,” the second source told Us. “Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honour his grandfather, who he had a close bond with.”

After the news of Philip's demise was announced, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, took to the Archewell website to mourn his loss.

“IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness,” their statement read. “The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”