Britney Spears opens up about getting vaccinated with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears told Sam Asghari she 'felt nothing' while getting the shot

Britney Spears got candid about receiving the coronavirus vaccine along with boyfriend Sam Asghari.



The pop icon said she 'felt nothing,' while getting the shot.

"What did you think of the vaccine?" Asghari, 27, asked Spears, 39, on camera.

"The people on the internet said it was really bad like a bullet through your arm," she replied. "It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

The couple shared the news of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 on Instagram.

Spears captioned the post by quoting Sacha Baron Cohen's "Great success!" line in Borat. "Got the COVID vaccine …. Great success …. High-five !!!!!"

The fans of the songstress congratulated her on getting the vaccine. "Protect our Princess of pop at all costs!!" wrote one fan.



"Immune QUEEN," another commented.