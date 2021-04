The epicentre of the earthquake was 40 km southwest of Bhag. Photo: File

QUETTA: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Balochistan's Bhag city and its surrounding areas on Sunday morning, according to the Pakistan National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 40 km southwest of Bhag, the seismological center added.

The tremors were felt near the adjacent areas of Bhag while the depth of the quake was measured 40 km.