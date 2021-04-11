Prince Philip's death could heal rift between Prince Harry, royal family

A royal commentator is of the opinion that the tragic death of Prince Philip could serve as a means of mending Prince Harry’s strained relationship with the royal family.

News of the Due of Edinburgh’s death came after one month of Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they levied harsh claims against the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex admitted in the interview that his relationship with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William was tense.

However, as preparations of Philip’s funeral are taking place, Harry has reportedly been in contact with his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and has expressed his intention to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the family during this tough time.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the "show of unity" following the "very damaging" tell-all could be the first step to mending their relationship.

He told MailOnline: "Harry will undoubtedly want to be there and this might start a process which helped to heal the current royal rift.

"His grandfather would undoubtedly welcome it if the monarchy, the institution he spent his life supporting, was strengthened as a result of the start of a reconciliation which began after his death."

Royal author Penny Junor also mirrored the opinion.

"My hope is that if something good can come out of the Duke’s death it will be that it brings the family together," she said.

"But clearly there is a lot of hurt there on all sides, and I imagine they will all be feeling apprehensive about seeing one another again."

"With luck, their desire to support the Queen and pull together for her sake, which I am sure is what the Duke would have wanted, will win the day."