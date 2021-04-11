Pakistan Citizen's Portal complaints to be reopened for review: PM's Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the reopening of 155,000 complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal for review, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.



With a view on speedy redressal of grievances, PM Imran Khan said that the complaints of dissatisfied citizens from July 2020 to December 2020 must be reopened.

The PM's Office said that the complaints would be opened in stages on the instructions of the prime minister.

According to the PM's Office, the reopened grievances have been assigned to higher officials for review, while contacting the concerned citizen and the opinion of the competent officer has been made mandatory.

To start off, complaints related to property disputes, law and order and human rights would first be reopened.

In this regard, 68,000 complaints from federal agencies and 53,000 from Punjab would be reviewed.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there are 15,000 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,000 from Sindh, 1,800 from Balochistan and 1,200 from Islamabad.

The prime minister has made it very clear that the resolution of the problems of the people is the government's first priority and no negligence in resolving their grievances will be tolerated, the PM's Office said.