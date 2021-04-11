Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Citizen's Portal complaints to be reopened for review: PM's Office

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 11, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the reopening of 155,000 complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal for review, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

With a view on speedy redressal of grievances, PM Imran Khan said that the complaints of dissatisfied citizens from July 2020 to December 2020 must be reopened.

The PM's Office said that the complaints would be opened in stages on the instructions of the prime minister.

According to the PM's Office, the reopened grievances have been assigned to higher officials for review, while contacting the concerned citizen and the opinion of the competent officer has been made mandatory.

Related items

To start off, complaints related to property disputes, law and order and human rights would first be reopened.

In this regard, 68,000 complaints from federal agencies and 53,000 from Punjab would be reviewed.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, there are 15,000 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13,000 from Sindh, 1,800 from Balochistan and 1,200 from Islamabad.

The prime minister has made it very clear that the resolution of the problems of the people is the government's first priority and no negligence in resolving their grievances will be tolerated, the PM's Office said.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi witnesses a rise in robberies days ahead of Ramadan

Karachi witnesses a rise in robberies days ahead of Ramadan
Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice during PPP's CEC meeting: sources

Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice during PPP's CEC meeting: sources
PM Imran Khan launches 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme' in Punjab, KP

PM Imran Khan launches 'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye Programme' in Punjab, KP
PML-N didn't win the Daska by-election, PTI lost it: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N didn't win the Daska by-election, PTI lost it: Fawad Chaudhry
Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi

Eid to be observed on same day throughout Pakistan: Tahir Ashrafi
In letter to Bill Gates, PM Imran Khan calls for 'renewed partnership' to tackle climate change

In letter to Bill Gates, PM Imran Khan calls for 'renewed partnership' to tackle climate change
PTV to broadcast Ertugrul's new episodes throughout Ramadan

PTV to broadcast Ertugrul's new episodes throughout Ramadan
Democracy won in Daska by-election, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed

Democracy won in Daska by-election, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed
Daska by elections: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi congratulates PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for NA-75 win

Daska by elections: PTI's Ali Asjad Malhi congratulates PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar for NA-75 win
Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus

Pakistan records current year's highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus
As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan

As Ramadan approaches, govt announces Nisab for Zakat in Pakistan
4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Bhag, surrounding areas

4.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan's Bhag, surrounding areas

Latest

view all