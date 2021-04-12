Prince Harry returns home without Meghan Markle for grandfather Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry has arrived back without his pregnant wife Meghan Markle to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in Windsor.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly landed at Heathrow Airport from Los Angeles and would complete a period of quarantine to meet the requirement for attending the Duke of Edinburgh's service.

He was seen leaving his Montecito mansion on Saturday night in a black Cadillac Escalade to board an early-hours flight from LA.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wanted to accompany Harry for Philip's funeral but was discouraged by her physician.

Queen Elizabeth's husband Philip died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday.



Prince Harry, who arrived on his first visit to UK since quitting royal duties last year will reportedly be quarantining at Nottingham Cottage, because his official home Frogmore Cottage under the Megxit deal has been handed to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.