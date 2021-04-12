Karachi: Protest by religious party causes severe traffic jams in several areas

Various cars stuck in a traffic jam somewhere in Karachi. — Twitter

Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road are blocked.

Long queues of vehicles have lined up in Orangi Town number 4, Baldia number 4.

Police reportedly dispersed protesters from Star Gate to allow the flow of traffic to return to normal.

Karachi's II Chundrigar Road, MA Jinnah Road, and their surrounding areas, including the road connecting Tower to the Governor House, have been left jam-packed with vehicles due to an ongoing protest staged by a religious party.

Orangi Town number 4, Baldia number 4, Hub River Road, Liaquatabad, and Korangi are some of the other areas where long queues of vehicles have lined up on roads.

Related items Traffic jams, blockages annoy citizens as religious party goes on nationwide protest

Police reportedly dispersed protesters from Star Gate to allow the flow of traffic to return to normal.



Meanwhile, traffic remains affected in several parts of the country, with ambulances stuck due to the long queues of vehicles that are lined up due to the protests.

Due to the prolonged protest, long queues of vehicles have been formed at Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal. Reportedly, fuel in several cars has ended, leaving people travelling from offices to their house in a fix.

Moreover, traffic remains jammed at Mauripur Road, Korangi No2 1/2, Orangi No 4, North Karachi, Power House, Nagan Chowrangi, UP More, and other areas.