Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato’s new album makes it to second position on Billboard chart

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

American singer Demi Lovato is basking under massive success these days as the Heart Attack hitmaker made a musical comeback with a loud bang.

The 28-year-old singer’s new album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over” made it to the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

It is Demi Lovato’s seventh albumin - the first in four years. Some of her songs scaled up on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Demi Lovato’s album surged to Number #56 this week. Different factors activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay are taken into account for the ranking. Her song “Met Him Last Night” which has the Ariana Grande collab concurrently starts at #61.

The top spot for the album remained associated with pop singer Justin Bieber whose album, Justice, ruled the Billboard chart. 

More From Entertainment:

Maisie Williams teams up with H&M fashion campaign to

Maisie Williams teams up with H&M fashion campaign to "recycle unwanted garments"
Zayn Malik on relationship with his former band One Direction

Zayn Malik on relationship with his former band One Direction
Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome their first child

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song welcome their first child
Will Diana's brother attend Prince Philip's funeral?

Will Diana's brother attend Prince Philip's funeral?
Australian comedian faces backlash for ridiculing Prince Philip

Australian comedian faces backlash for ridiculing Prince Philip

Kanye West's sneakers likely to fetch more than $1 million

Kanye West's sneakers likely to fetch more than $1 million
Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason

Sarah Ferguson may not attend Prince Philip's funeral for this reason
Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule

Meghan Markle, Harry’s Prince Philip tribute bashed for ‘ignoring’ palace rule
Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

Why didn't Eminem react to DMX's death?

How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo

How Kate Middleton honoured late Prince Philip in a photo
Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days

Sources touch on Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over missing Prince Philip’s final days
BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’

BTS’s V dishes over the superpower he hopes to have: ‘I miss her’

Latest

view all