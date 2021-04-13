Demi Lovato’s new album makes it to second position on Billboard chart

American singer Demi Lovato is basking under massive success these days as the Heart Attack hitmaker made a musical comeback with a loud bang.



The 28-year-old singer’s new album “Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over” made it to the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

It is Demi Lovato’s seventh albumin - the first in four years. Some of her songs scaled up on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

Demi Lovato’s album surged to Number #56 this week. Different factors activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay are taken into account for the ranking. Her song “Met Him Last Night” which has the Ariana Grande collab concurrently starts at #61.

The top spot for the album remained associated with pop singer Justin Bieber whose album, Justice, ruled the Billboard chart.