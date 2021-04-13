Can't connect right now! retry
Bella Hadid stuns in tiny outfit for self-styled Michael Kors shoot

Tuesday Apr 13, 2021

Bella Hadid amazed fans with her true beauty with a self-styled tropical shoot on Sunday.

The 24-year-old supermodel was looking gorgeous in a brown bikini and a silky green wrap skirt as she displayed the designer's bag in lime green.

Her snaps were reportedly taken during  a recent island getaway, as she put her on own spin on the photoshoot and opted for whimsical seaside setting.

In the picture, Bella is seen showing off her incredible figure and she looked fresh from a dip in the water.

Gigi Hadid's sister kneeled on a grassy patch against the tropical horizon and debuted sunkissed skin with tiny freckles and tan lines.

Bella Hadid continued to flaunt her versatility as she switched up the background and played with sunlight which created a rainbow over her trim figure.

Bella shared a photo dump from her family filled weekend which included dinner with her dad and newborn niece, and a game of backgammon.

