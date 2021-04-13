Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian celebrates third birthday of daughter True

US reality TV star Khloe Kardashian shared a heartfelt note for daughter True Thompson, who turned three on Monday.

Sharing sweet photos of True on Instagram, Khloe wrote “And Just like that.... you are THREE. Happy birthday my sweet True!!!!”

“I am not ready for you to be 3. I almost cry every time I call you “Baby True” and you correct me. You say in the sweetest voice “I’m not a baby! I’m a big girl!” I’m not ready for you to be a big girl but you must know, No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True.”

“You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of,” she further said.

“You are my best friend. My greatest blessing. My entire world. Watching you grow up has been one of my greatest honors. Seeing life through your eyes is something so special. It’s something magical. I will cherish every moment I have with you forever. You are every dream I’ve ever had of becoming a mommy come True. Thank you for choosing me! God, thank you for blessing me with my angel”, she said emotionally.

“Happy birthday my baby True”.

Khloe shares daughter True with Tristan Thompson.

