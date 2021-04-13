Can't connect right now! retry
Karak journalist Waseem Alam was killed by father, say police

  • Journalist Waseem Alam's father arrested for allegedly murdering son
  • Alam's father had called him over on Saturday evening and after exchanging heated words, killed him on the spot
  • His widow and brother said Alam had never spoken of any threats nor did he harbour enmity towards anyone

KARAK: Police arrested a man, Haq Nawaz, on Tuesday for allegedly killing his son, local journalist Waseem Alam, a few days ago. 

Alam was murdered on Saturday evening in Karak's Batani Khel area, which comes within the jurisdiction of the Karak Police Station. 

Police said they arrested Nawaz with the help of his mobile data and using modern methods, from Lakki Marwat District. 

Alam's father had not been living with the family for a few years now, said police. On Saturday evening, he had called his son to Batani Khel area where they both exchanged heated words. 

In a fit of rage, Alam's father opened fire on his son and killed him on the spot. Police said they were interrogating the suspect further to extract more knowledge about the incident from him. 

After the incident, his mother had filed an FIR alleging that her son had been murdered, prompting police to investigate the crime. 

Police had said Alam's father was one of the suspects since he had neither arrived at the hospital, where his son was taken to be treated, nor had he attended his funeral.  

Following his murder, Geo News spoke to Alam's widow and brother, who both said the slain journalist had never spoken of any threat to him neither did he harbour enmity towards anyone. 

