Taylor Swift gifts frontline nurse a ‘cozy’ gift basket with handwritten note

Thursday Apr 15 2021
Thursday Apr 15, 2021

Grammy award winning singer Taylor Swift recently gifted a hardworking nurse working the frontlines a cozy care package and handwritten note to celebrate her selfless devotion.

The news was revealed by the nurse Britta Thomason herself. She posted a caption detailing her emotions over the surprise parcel and had the internet in tears.

“Y’all. Y’ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan...and this showed up at work today!!”

“I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them! I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie! Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day. Taylor, thank you!

Check it out below:


