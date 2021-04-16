Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 16 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez stayed together for kids despite obvious differences

Friday Apr 16, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez kids shared a close bond with each other as a family

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were trying to work through their issues and sort everything out for the sake of their kids. 

Lopez and A.Rod, who have kids from their previous marriage, shared a close bond with each other as a family. 

“A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close, so the reason why they stayed together for as long as they did was to make their kids happy,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“They still have love for each other that I think will never go away," the source added. “They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday."

On Thursday, the former lovers announced their breakup in a joint statement shocking their fans across the globe.

“Jennifer and A-Rod had been in couples counseling for a while and they truly just grew apart,” a separate source said. “[They] will still remain in communication, but they both have a lot going on in their careers that they most likely will not be seeing each other or having play dates as much anymore."

