Friday Apr 16 2021
Nausheen Yusuf

President Arif Alvi appoints new CII members, picks Qibla Ayaz as chairman

Friday Apr 16, 2021

A signboard of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). — File photo

  • The appointment of new members has been approved for 12 vacant seats.
  • The approval was granted under Article 228 of the Constitution.
  • Tahir Ashrafi, Mufti Zubair are among those appointed.

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the hiring of new members to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), with Qibla Ayaz as the body's new chairperson.

The appointment of new members was approved for 12 vacant seats in the council under Article 228 of the Constitution. Dr Umair Mahmood Siddiqui from Karachi University and Pir Abul Hassan Muhammad Shah of Bhairah Sharif have been appointed as members.

Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman and Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani of Darul Uloom Haqqania, Akora, Khattak, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari and Pirzada Junaid Amin have also been appointed as members.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Syed Muhammad Habib Irfani, and Maulana Naseem Ali Shah have also been appointed as members of the CII.

