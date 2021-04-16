Balochistan introduces new coronavirus restrictions amid rising cases

Picture showing people wearing masks and standing in a queue. Photo: File.

Balochistan govt issues "broader smart lockdown" in the province amid the rising number of coronavirus cases.

All commercial activities will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays, including shopping malls and bazaars.

"Strict action will be taken against violators," says Balochistan govt spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.

QUETTA: The Balochistan Home Department has announced new coronavirus-related restrictions to contain the spread of the virus in the province.

According to a notification issued in this regard, under the government's "broader smart lockdown" policy, all borders of the province will remain completely closed, while commercial activities will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays, including shopping malls and bazaars.

On weekdays, markets will operate from dawn to 6pm, the Home Department said, adding that all indoor and outdoor activities will remain banned until further notice.

Restaurants will be allowed to serve outdoor meals beginning from the time of iftar till midnight, the Home Department said.



People will be allowed to offer Taraweeh prayers in open spaces only, while there will be a complete ban on sports, cultural activities, cinemas, and pilgrimage (Ziarat) to Iran.

The Home Department further clarified that parks and amusement parks will also remain completely closed until further notice.



There will also be a 50% work-from-home policy for offices, the Home Department said, adding that inter-provincial public transport will remain suspended on Saturdays and Sundays.

"The new restrictions will come into effect from Saturday, April 17. and will be in place till May 1," the Balochistan Home Department said.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani requested the business community, shopkeepers, and transport owners to cooperate with the government for the sake of everyone's safety and well-being.



"Strict action will be taken against violators," Liaquat Shahwani said.