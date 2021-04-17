Natalie Portman to star in HBO film The Days of Abandonment

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman will have a busy filming schedule ahead this year as HBO has announced the 39-year-old Israeli-born actress will be seen in an important role in an upcoming film, The Days of Abandonment.



The Black Swan actress will play a woman Tess who has to keep her spirited and composed after her marriage comes to an abrupt conclusion.

The movie 'The Days of Abandonment' is special for Natalie Portman as the Academy Award-winning actress will also executive produce the feature in addition to performing in the flick.

The flick has been adapted from Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel by writer-director Maggie Betts.

Tess played by Natalie is a woman who abandons her big dreams for a stable married life but she is unfortunately abandoned by her husband - the abandonment that throws her little world into complete disarray.

HBO puts the synopsis of the film: "The Days of Abandonment explores a woman in crisis, who must struggle to understand motherhood and female identity while experiencing the darkest moments of her life."

Besides HBO outing, Natalie Portman will also be busy with her upcoming television series Lady In The Lake, alongside Lupita Nyong’o. Moreover, the Lucy in the Sky actress will also star in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, scheduled for release next year.