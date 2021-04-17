Prince Philip’s fondness of carriage driving to be remembered at his funeral

Prince Philip's dark green carriage and his black fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm will be a touching feature of his funeral.



The Duke of Edinburgh horse-drawn carriage, which he rode in his 90s, will be on procession route at Windsor Castle as a tribute to him.



The Queen's husband reportedly took up the sport of carriage driving in his 50s when what he called his “dodgy” arthritic wrist forced him to give up polo playing, and continued competing into his 80s.

In more recent years Philip could still be seen driving, reins in hand, just for fun. Right into his 90s, Prince Harry's grandfather continued to drive his team of fell ponies around the royal estates from the box seat of a carriage he designed himself.

The Duke's carriage, accompanied by two of his grooms, will stand in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle as his coffin is carried past in a procession on a Land Rover hearse.

The four-wheeled carriage was built to his specifications eight years ago and can seat four people and harness up to eight horses.

Philip's carriage has two padded black leather seats and a clock mounted on brass at the front, presented by the Queen’s Royal Irish Hussars in 1978 to mark his 25 years as their colonel-in-chief.