Saturday Apr 17 2021
Prince Philip's ultimate wish for funeral procession revealed

As per one of his last wishes, Prince Philip's coffin will be carried in a customised Land Rover

Prince Philip will be laid to rest on Saturday in a scaled-down funeral at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel. 

As per one of his last wishes, the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will be carried in a customised Land Rover.

The car has been keenly designed and modified in keeping view of the late royal's specifications. 

It "was designed and custom-made to the duke's specification," Buckingham Palace said.

Based on a Land Rover Defender TD 130, Philip wanted started working on the car some 18 years ago. 

It was modified with an open-top rear section and painted dark bronze green (per the duke's instructions), which is the same color the British military uses for many of its Land Rovers.

Meanwhile, a statement on the royal family's Instagram page read, "The Duke of Edinburgh was closely involved in the planning of his own funeral. As a result, tomorrow's ceremony will involve a number of unique touches which reflect his life and work. 

"Many of the moments choreographed by The Duke demonstrate his lifelong commitment to the Armed Forces," it added.

