Saturday Apr 17 2021
Royal family to not include readings and eulogy at Prince Philip's funeral

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

The change was made taken into account the Order of Service released by the palace on Friday

Prince Philip's funeral will not have readings and eulogies from his beloved family members. 

The change was made taken into account the Order of Service released by the palace on Friday.

"The Order of Service for the funeral was agreed with The Duke of Edinburgh during his lifetime, and reflects The Duke's close military affiliations, and personal elements of His Royal Highness' life," the statement read.

The funeral service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who will give the bidding. Prayers will then be said by the Dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

During the funeral, songs selected by the Duke of Edinburgh will be played by a choir of four singers, owing to COVID-19 precautions.

According to former palace spokesperson Ailsa Anderson, "Ironically, it is probably how he would have liked. No fuss, no bother. Right through his life, he never knew what all the fuss was about."

