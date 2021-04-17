Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 17 2021
One aide, two advisers to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resign

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

(L to R) Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, and Himayatullah Khan. — Twitter/Facebook/File
  • One special assistant and two advisers to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan resign from their office.
  • Zia Ullah Khan Bangash cites "unavoidable circumstances" for resignation.
  • Resignations of all three accepted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In a major development, one special assistant and two advisers to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan resigned from their offices on Saturday.

The resignations of all three were accepted, with a summary signed by Governor Shah Farman. A notification of the acceptance of the resignations was also issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The three officials to step down were Advisor on Science & Technology and Information Technology Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, Advisor on Energy and Power Himayatullah Khan and Special Assistant on Excise and Taxation Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal.

Bangash, who was appointed on December 4, 2020, submitted his resignation letter to the chief minister stating that he is resigning from the office due to "unavoidable circumstances".

"Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step," he said in a tweet.

"I have a lot of responsibilities, and I want to keep up to expectations of people of my constituency and reserve my entire attention for them," he added.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Higher Education, Archives, Libraries and Information, and Public Relations Kamran Bangash confirmed that Zia Ullah Bangash had tendered his resignation.

"The chief minister will take a decision on his resignation soon," he added.

Zia Ullah Bangash had previously been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — from May 2013 to May 2018.

The special assistant later confirmed that the chief minister had also received the resignations of Himayatullah Khan and Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal.

