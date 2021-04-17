Can't connect right now! retry
Royal aides ‘nervously walking on eggshells’ for Prince William, Harry rift

Royal aides are a bundle of nerves who are continuing to walk “on eggshells” around Prince William and Prince Harry, says report.

The news was brought forward by a spokesperson for the palace and they were quoted telling Express, “This is a funeral, we’re not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama, or anything like that, this is a funeral.”

“The arrangements have been agreed, and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes, so we’re not going to say anything more on that.”

A source also stepped forward to The Daily Mail and touched upon the current emotional state of aides by claiming, “Everyone is walking on eggshells so as not to exacerbate the situation.”

“To be fair, both William and Harry have made clear that they wish to focus on mourning their grandfather and do not want anything to get in the way of that.”

“But it has made everyone doubly nervous about saying anything that could be remotely construed of being critical of the other side. It’s been a minefield.”

