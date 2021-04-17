Can't connect right now! retry
business
Saturday Apr 17 2021
By
Web Desk

What did Shaukat Tarin say about Pakistan's economy before becoming finance minister?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 17, 2021

This file photo shows Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin. — Reuters/File

  • Tarin had presented a charge sheet against the country's economic policies.
  • We don't know where the economy is heading, he had said.
  • Achieving Pakistan's current economic goals is a difficult task, he had said.

Shaukat Tarin was sworn in today as the county's new finance minister  after he replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar, who had just been on the job for less than a month.

But, what was Tarin's perception of the country's economic policy before he was appointed?

A few days ago while speaking in Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath", he had presented a charge sheet against the government's economic policy.

Related items

"We don't know where the economy is heading [...] We will have to put our house in order," the newly-appointed finance minister had said back then.

The captain of the ship has to stand firm and be strong or the vessel won't move ahead, he said.

"We have to change the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) rules to bring in people from the private sector," Tarin had added.

Two days ago, speaking on another TV show, he had said achieving Pakistan's current economic goals was a difficult task, but not an impossible one.

"The Pakistani nation is not afraid of difficulties," he had said.

Tarin had said if the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) does not increase its revenue to 15%, then the country will run out of money to spend.

"The FBR will have to bring revenue to 20% in 5-7 years [...] otherwise the country will not be able to achieve an economic growth rate of 7-8%," he added.

Changes in Ministry of Finance

Tarin has replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar to become the fourth person to be handed the portfolio of Minister for Finance. Azhar was removed from the position less than a month after his appointment.

Prior to Azhar, Asad Umar and Abdul Hafeez Shaikh were appointed as finance ministers.

More From Business:

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single day death toll in 2021

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports highest single day death toll in 2021
FBR warns taxpayers against fake emails

FBR warns taxpayers against fake emails
Weekly currency update: Pakistani rupee to remain stable in coming week

Weekly currency update: Pakistani rupee to remain stable in coming week
Punjab to increase smart lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Punjab to increase smart lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge
Banned party TLP's chief Saad Rizvi placed on fourth schedule, assets frozen

Banned party TLP's chief Saad Rizvi placed on fourth schedule, assets frozen
In UAE visit, FM Qureshi highlights Pakistan's success in attracting foreign businesses

In UAE visit, FM Qureshi highlights Pakistan's success in attracting foreign businesses
PTI lawmakers propose quitting assemblies over 'injustices' meted out to Jahangir Tareen

PTI lawmakers propose quitting assemblies over 'injustices' meted out to Jahangir Tareen
Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Karachi for NA-249 by-election campaign

Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Karachi for NA-249 by-election campaign
French nationals in Pakistan decide to stay put, despite embassy call to leave

French nationals in Pakistan decide to stay put, despite embassy call to leave
One aide, two advisers to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resign

One aide, two advisers to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resign
Shibli Faraz, Shaukat Tarin sworn in as federal ministers by President Arif Alvi

Shibli Faraz, Shaukat Tarin sworn in as federal ministers by President Arif Alvi
Punjab education minister details resumption plan for classes 9-12

Punjab education minister details resumption plan for classes 9-12

Latest

view all