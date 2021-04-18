Prince Edward, Sophie gearing up to replace Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

Prince Edward and Sophie may be gearing up to take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s place in the near future.



Royal expert Penny Junor spoke to Express.co.uk and said that the Wessexes as of recently have been actively taking part in royal engagements over the past few years adding that their popularity has been steadily increasing.

"There's a lot of work involved with charities and there are thousands of charities and thousands that the Royal Family are patrons of," she said.

"So inevitably losing Harry and Meghan means that the work needs to be shared a bit. We do have some very competent members of the Royal Family who have not always been quite at the forefront.

"And I would say the Wessexes will certainly fall into that category. Edward and Sophie have been quietly doing good things in the background and now because there is a vacuum where Harry and Meghan once were.

"I think the press are taking more interest in what they are doing and Sophie is appearing more in the newspapers where perhaps it would have been Meghan before."