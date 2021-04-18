Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Edward, Sophie gearing up to replace Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Prince Edward and Sophie may be gearing up to take Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s place in the near future.

Royal expert Penny Junor spoke to Express.co.uk and said that the Wessexes as of recently have been actively taking part in royal engagements over the past few years adding that their popularity has been steadily increasing.

"There's a lot of work involved with charities and there are thousands of charities and thousands that the Royal Family are patrons of," she said.

"So inevitably losing Harry and Meghan means that the work needs to be shared a bit. We do have some very competent members of the Royal Family who have not always been quite at the forefront.

"And I would say the Wessexes will certainly fall into that category. Edward and Sophie have been quietly doing good things in the background and now because there is a vacuum where Harry and Meghan once were.

"I think the press are taking more interest in what they are doing and Sophie is appearing more in the newspapers where perhaps it would have been Meghan before."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry and William had a brief chat after Prince Philip's funeral
Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne

Piers Morgan was once hit by her close pal Sharon Osbourne
Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David

Victoria Beckham was set to marry a local electrician before falling in love with David
Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday

Kim Kardashian sends love to Kourtney Kardashian on her 42nd birthday
Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'

Jeffree Star updates fans over Wyoming crash: 'I have to wear this brace'
Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'

Experts weigh in on Prince Philip’s farewell service: ‘A funeral like no other'
Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’

Prince Philip’s advice for Prince William, Harry revealed: ‘Just get on with it’
Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Mark Wahlberg's mother Alma Wahlberg dies

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed to be cousins: report
The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare

The fractures of Prince William, Harry’s relationship laid bare
Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana

Dwayne Johnson shares a heartfelt birthday note for daughter Tia Giana
Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Prince Philip wanted Peter Phillips to stand between himself and Harry: report

Latest

view all