PM Imran Khan expresses 'full confidence' in finance minister Shaukat Tareen's abilities

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen. Photos: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan recently had a meeting with the newly-appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen at the Prime Minister's House.

During the meeting, discussions were held related to the economic situation of the country. Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar was also in attendance along with the social media team of the PTI.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his "full confidence" in Tareen's abilities and said that he has known him for the last 35 years.

"I am confident that Shaukat Tareen will come up with better planning for the further stability of the country's economy," the prime minister said.



Pakistan's GDP growth should be increased by 6 to 7%: Tareen

Speaking during the meeting, Shaukat Tareen said that based on his 49 years of experience in the economic sector, he knows what measure should be taken to steer the economy in the right direction.

"The country's GDP growth should be increased by 6 to 7 per cent," Shaukat Tareen maintained.

Answering a question regarding the possible removal of the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Shaukat Tareen said that the incumbent, Raza Baqir, has done a "great job in bringing reforms to the bank."

"[Considering his performance] there is no chance of removing Baqir from his office," Tareen clarified.

It should be recalled that last week, PM Imran Khan had — for the sixth time — reshuffled the federal cabinet and appointed Shaukat Tareen as the country's new finance minister.

Tareen had replaced federal minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed as the country's finance minister in March when the premier replaced Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Consequently, Hammad Azhar was appointed as the minister for energy, replacing Omar Ayub.