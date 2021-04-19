Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber's surprise appearance with Jennifer Aniston in Friends to be a real treat for fans

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Justin Bieber would make cameo appearance in 'Friends' as the pop star reportedly has accepted the offer of show's producers to wear Ross Geller’s famous 'Spudnik' potato costume for an upcoming episode.

As per reports, the Canadian singer was honoured to be involved and didn’t mind sending himself up rocking a ridiculous costume.

"It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it."

The 27-year-old chart-topping pop star, in the episode, will star alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, all of whom have reprised their roles from the hit sitcom.

Justin's casting is being seen as a big coup for bosses at HBO Max, who have previously been forced to delay filming the hit show due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More From Entertainment:

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival
Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral

Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral
ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll
Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral
Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth
Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Latest

view all