Justin Bieber's surprise appearance with Jennifer Aniston in Friends to be a real treat for fans

Justin Bieber would make cameo appearance in 'Friends' as the pop star reportedly has accepted the offer of show's producers to wear Ross Geller’s famous 'Spudnik' potato costume for an upcoming episode.



As per reports, the Canadian singer was honoured to be involved and didn’t mind sending himself up rocking a ridiculous costume.



"It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it."

The 27-year-old chart-topping pop star, in the episode, will star alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, all of whom have reprised their roles from the hit sitcom.



Justin's casting is being seen as a big coup for bosses at HBO Max, who have previously been forced to delay filming the hit show due to the Covid-19 pandemic.