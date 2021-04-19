Can't connect right now! retry
Lori Loughlin, Massimo Giannulli looking to start anew as prison sentences end

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Guiannulli are looking forward to put the past behind them and move on.

Following the release of Giannulli from home confinement on Friday following his five-month sentence, sources revealed that the couple is looking to start anew and move on from the debacle.

Chatting with People, an insider said: "Mossimo is, of course, happy to be done with the home confinement.”

"They are both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences. Mossimo has to finish his community service, but then he can really move on,” they went on to say.

"Lori is a wonderful wife, mother and friend. She and Mossimo made huge mistakes. They have taken responsibility for them and just want to start fresh now,” they continued.

"Lori still hopes she can get back to acting at some point. Mossimo can't wait to play golf. They are also hoping to take a trip later this year,” added the source.

Last year in May 2020, Giannulli was found guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud as well as one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

The two were said to have paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits. Neither girl was involved in the sport.

