Queen Elizabeth to decide future of Prince Charles on the throne

Many royal experts believe Queen Elizabeth might give up the throne in favour of Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth plans on reigning the Great Britain till her last breath, with no signs of abdicating the throne anytime soon.



After the tragic demise of her husband Prince Philip, many royal experts believed the 94-year-old monarch might give up the monarchy in favour of Charles.

However, this is not the case. As royal biographer Robert Jobson said, Charles 'may be quasi-king' but the Queen will 'never abdicate.'

"The Prince of Wales will step up, in a way he’s already been doing that for the past five years, but now he truly is the patriarch of the family because the Duke of Edinburgh is dead," the author of Prince Philip's Century said on Omid Scobie's The Heir Pod podcast.

To this, royal correspondent Omid Scobie added that Charles is "almost between roles now."

"I mean I say quasi-king, but they’d hate that of course, but you’ve got to try and spell it out to a wider audience," Jobson added.

He said Charles would do state visits and that there is "scope for change" him as he could essentially become king in all but name.