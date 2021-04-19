Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to decide future of Prince Charles on the throne

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Many royal experts believe Queen Elizabeth might give up the throne in favour of Prince Charles 

Queen Elizabeth plans on reigning the Great Britain till her last breath, with no signs of abdicating the throne anytime soon. 

After the tragic demise of her husband Prince Philip, many royal experts believed the 94-year-old monarch might give up the monarchy in favour of Charles. 

However, this is not the case. As royal biographer Robert Jobson said, Charles 'may be quasi-king' but the Queen will 'never abdicate.'

"The Prince of Wales will step up, in a way he’s already been doing that for the past five years, but now he truly is the patriarch of the family because the Duke of Edinburgh is dead," the author of Prince Philip's Century said on Omid Scobie's The Heir Pod podcast.

To this, royal correspondent Omid Scobie added that Charles is "almost between roles now."

"I mean I say quasi-king, but they’d hate that of course, but you’ve got to try and spell it out to a wider audience," Jobson added.

He said Charles would do state visits and that there is "scope for change" him as he could essentially become king in all but name.

More From Entertainment:

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral
Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth
Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'
Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory
Kanye West 'annoyed' about reports saying Kim Kardashian divorced him

Kanye West 'annoyed' about reports saying Kim Kardashian divorced him
Queen, Prince Charles urge Prince William and Prince Harry to end feud

Queen, Prince Charles urge Prince William and Prince Harry to end feud

Prince Charles to become ‘quasi-king’ as he becomes the family’s patriarch

Prince Charles to become ‘quasi-king’ as he becomes the family’s patriarch

Latest

view all