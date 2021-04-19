This year, Eidi is on us with the Delicious Ramadan Recipes competition

Geo.tv has got a Jamie Oliver-style challenge for you this Ramadan!



All you need to do is tag us in your favourite, flavour-packed iftar recipes on Facebook and Instagram.

The challenge: Your recipes should only use five ingredients!

You heard that right! Great things don’t have to be complicated!

Entries will be shortlisted for a weekly cash prize of Rs2,000, and a grand cash prize of Rs5,000.

Step-by-step process to submit your entry

Step 1: Write up your recipe and take a picture of the completed dish.

Step 2: Create a post on your Facebook or Instagram. Upload the image and the recipe text. Remember to tag it #GeoRamadan so we can find it.

Step 3: You've successfully submitted your entry! If your recipe gets featured on Geo.tv's social media accounts, get your friends and family to like and comment! Follow the accounts so you don't miss out on the action!

Does it get any better than that? Your Eidi is on us!



You can increase your chances of winning by getting friends and family to like and comment on how good your recipes are.

The best recipes will be shared on Geo.tv’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as our website.

So, what are you waiting for? Get cooking!

Contest Rules & Guidelines

Submission: Contestants must submit their entries by posting their recipes, along with a picture of the finished dish, on their own Facebook and Instagram accounts and tagging them with #GeoRamadan. (For bonus points, do share your story about what makes the recipe special.)

You can submit multiple entries to the competition.

Preference will be given to original recipes or unique takes on the classics.

All content that you submit to the competition, images or textual, must be your sole intellectual property and you must have full rights to share it.

Please make sure you provide your full name at the end of each entry to help us identify you.

Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications will automatically be disqualified.

Campaign Period: Entries will be accepted starting 10:00am on April 20th, 2021 and the competition will close at 6:00pm on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021.

Winner Selection and Notification:

Each week on Monday, Geo.tv will announce a winner for the weekly cash prize of Rs2,000.

The grand winner of the competition, announced on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr 2021, will receive a cash prize of Rs5,000.

Winners will be determined based on a combination of factors, including public appreciation of the recipe (gauged through likes and comments) as well as our jury’s recommendations.

The winners will be contacted through their social media accounts to provide their personal details in order to receive their prize.

Eligibility

This contest is open only to those currently residing in Pakistan who are at least 18 years old as of the date of entry.

Disclaimer

Geo.tv retains the right to refuse, withdraw or disqualify any entry without assigning a reason for doing do so.

Geo.tv reserves the right to close the competition at any given time without providing a reason for doing so.